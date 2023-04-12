Wear Blue Day brings awareness of child abuse prevention and neglect

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A local agency encouraged everyone to wear blue today to take a stand against child abuse.
Allen County Children Services took part in Wear Blue Day to raise awareness for the prevention of child abuse and neglect in our community. The day is held on the second Wednesday of every April as part of Child Abuse Prevention Month. Allen County Children Services says they investigated over 900 reports of abuse last year, and says we can all play a role in keeping children safe by reporting abuse in our community.
"Anyone who needs to make a report of child abuse and neglect can contact our agency at 419-227-8590. We always have staff here to take those calls or staff that can take those reports if you come into our office during normal business hours. We also have an on-call worker that is available 24/7," said Sarah Newland, executive director of Allen County Children Services.
For those considering adoption, the agency wants to spread the word on a new Ohio grant program that provides up to $20,000 to parents adopting a child.
"We really hope that this is one piece of ensuring that those children can be adopted and that financial barriers that may prevent someone from wanting to adopt a child because these children sometimes do have a lot of needs that the barrier is no longer there with those incentives," added Newland.
You can still send in photos of yourself or a group wearing blue to Allen County Children Services, and details can be found on their Facebook page. Three winners will be announced on April 26th.