Weather playing a role in some accidents on Thursday

Blowing snow and icy roads causing some problems out on the road today.
Around 3:30 pm on Thursday, just East of Westminster on SR 117, a two-car crash caused serious damage to one of the cars, the other rolled into the ditch. According to scanner traffic, two people were trapped inside the car in the ditch. One person was transported to Lima Memorial Health System with non-life threatening injuries.
And around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Cable and Diller roads, a pickup truck went off the side of the road and landed on its top. No one was transported to the hospital.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating both crashes.
*Correction - We incorrectly stated the accident occurred on SR 309. It actually happened on SR 117. We apologize for this error.