Weather postpones Beanie's wave tour, rescheduled for next Friday

Due to Friday’s soggy weather, Lima Beanie has canceled his “Wave Tour” around the city. This was the first time Beanie was heading out to different locations to visit his neighbors at a safe social distance since the Stay at Home order. He will try again next week on Friday May 22nd.
"Beanie" will be at 6 locations starting at 5 p.m. through 8 p.m. for 15-minute visits. Those locations are:
The corner of 4th and Main Streets 5:00 - 5:15 pm
Lima Town Square 5:30 - 5:45 pm
Lincoln Park Train Museum 6:00 – 6:15 pm
Bradfield Community Center 6:30 - 6:45 pm
Corner of Spring and Collett Streets 7:00 – 7:15 pm
Independence Elementary School 7:30 – 7:45 pm