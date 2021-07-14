Most of the area received 1-2" of much-needed rain between Sunday and Tuesday. We finally catch a break in the storm action for today! A stray shower cannot be ruled out, otherwise dry with partly cloudy skies. Expect a hazier appearance to the sky due to wildfire smoke aloft.
Looking to tackle some yard work over the next few days? Today is certainly the best day to do so, but you will also have much of the day tomorrow dry before storms return. Here is a look at the mowing forecast over the next several days.
Thursday will be breezy, hazy, and warm with highs in the upper 80s to 90°. A cold front will bring an increasing threat for storms later in the day. Most of the storms should hold off until after 6PM. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal severe risk out for the area. Localized damaging wind gusts are the main concern. Scattered showers and storms are likely Thursday night.
Friday still appears unsettled with scattered showers and storms likely. This should be the wettest day over the next week. Localized heavy rain and gusty winds will be a threat with the storms.
THE WEEKEND: Another wave of low pressure keeps the unsettled weather around Friday night, but we should see some improvement on Saturday. While scattered storms are still possible, there should be many dry hours along with some sunny intervals. A low chance for isolated showers remains Sunday, but the thinking is that much of the day is dry. Expect cooler highs around 80° both days.
NEXT WEEK: It still appears a mainly dry stretch of weather settles in. Highs look seasonable with no noteworthy heat levels.