It is a rainy start to this Wednesday, and rain showers will be with us for most of the day into the evening. Expect nearly steady temperatures in the 60s today due to the cooling effects of the rain.
Rain will become more hit and miss overnight. There will also be a chance for a thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather concerns.
Rain totals today through Thursday are expected to be around 1".
The forecast keeps the threat for a few showers and storms on Thursday, but we expect many dry hours. With less rain and some late day sun breaks, highs will be able to warm into the middle 70s.
Expect more sunshine to make a return on Friday with highs warming back into the low 80s. There is a small chance of a thunderstorm, but most locations will be dry.
The weekend forecast is sunny, dry, and very warm! Highs are expect to soar in the middle and upper 80s. A great weekend is ahead for outdoor activities.