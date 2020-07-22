LIMA, Ohio - Thunder rumbled in the skies over west-central Ohio Tuesday night, bringing widespread rainfall to our area. Many locations picked up 0.5"-1" totals since Tuesday evening. We have additional rain chances for our Wednesday. The forecast turns mainly dry for the end of the week.

We remain in a warm southwest flow ahead of a cold front through tonight. This will bring widely scattered rain and storms. We emphasize there will be plenty of dry hours.

Wednesday Planner
Future Radar

By Thursday, the cold front will start pressing south with increasing sun and lower rain potential. We will call tomorrow an "isolated" storm threat, but most of the day is dry.

Thursday

Friday and Saturday will be dry as high pressure settles in. Humidity levels will drop just a bit. Highs will be seasonal in the 80s.

Friday

Heat builds on Sunday as southwest winds return. A stray storm may develop Sunday, but we'll save the better thunderstorm potential on Monday. That will be a cold front passing through, which brings nice relief from the heat by mid next week. All-in-all, not too shabby!

7 Day Forecast

