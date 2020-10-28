LIMA, Ohio - Drizzle has been very stubborn to leave the area early this morning, but a drier push of air will put an end to any drizzle by mid-morning. We still anticipate the sun to make an appearance today! Clouds will start breaking up by late morning, and we'll see a partly sunny sky this afternoon. Highs this afternoon warm to the middle 50s.
Clouds quickly return tonight, with rain showers arriving after midnight over the southern half of the area.
Rain remains in the forecast Thursday. There will be a sharp cut-off on the northwest edge of this system, and data now suggests areas like Paulding, Defiance, and Napoleon may escape the brunt of the rain. Areas from Findlay, Ottawa, to Van Wert and points south still have a high threat of rain, and our southern counties could even see heavy totals exceeding 1". It will be chilly with highs not escaping the 40s for most.
We dry out Friday with some sun, but it will be very chilly with highs in the middle 40s. Halloween brings a brief spike in temperatures to the lower 50s, and skies will be mainly sunny. Data is now suggesting a strong blast of cold air Sunday through Monday. Sunday looks windy as the front passes, and there is even an outside chance for a snow flurry or two Sunday evening. Wind chills could reach the upper teens in spots by Monday morning! After winter-like temperatures Monday, we see a nice recovery in the 50s by Election Day, and 60s return by Wednesday!
Concerning trends for Hurricane Zeta this morning. The storm is a category 1 situated in the central Gulf, and expected to move rapidly north to the Gulf coast later today. The new forecasts have increased expected wind and surge, with a category 2 storm now anticipated. The worst conditions will stretch from Morgan City, LA to near Mobile, AL. The remains of Zeta reach the mid-Atlantic by Thursday, and out of the U.S. by Friday.