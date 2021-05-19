Our Wednesday is already off to a great start with sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Expect a rapid warm-up to near 80° by midday, then highs in the lower 80s this afternoon with more humidity than recent days. There will be the risk for a couple isolated storms anytime after noon through 8pm, but many areas will remain dry.
Overall, dry and very warm to hot is the theme through the weekend. A strong high pressure ridge should "cap" our atmosphere enough to prevent any rain concerns Thursday through Saturday. Daily highs will run deep into the 80s.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Sunday and Monday as a front dives closer to the area. Another chance of storms will arrive Wednesday. The 8-14 day outlook shows a return to a more active pattern, which will certainly be needed by then. Temperatures are more likely to skew above normal.