LIMA, Ohio - Fog is greeting many out the door this morning resulting in school delays. Use low beam headlights and drive with caution as fog likely lingers through 9-10am.
TODAY:
The fog and stratus clouds will eventually erode late morning with a mix of sunshine and clouds this afternoon. Highs today should top out at 80-85°.
TONIGHT:
Areas of fog develop once again as lows drop into the middle 60s.
THURSDAY:
A front will slip south of us leading to a cooler day. Skies will be mainly cloudy, but we should remain dry (outside of patchy early mist from fog). Highs will top out in the middle 70s.
FRIDAY:
Partly sunny skies with pleasant temperatures. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST:
Warmer air will briefly return this weekend as a front passes the area. There is an isolated storm chance both days, but it appears most of the time will be dry as our best chances arrive Saturday night. Cooler and sunny weather is forecast for the early part of next week.