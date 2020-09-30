LIMA, Ohio - A windy day is shaping up as another cold front pushes through the area. Winds by late morning through the afternoon will be sustained 20-30 mph, gusting 35-45 mph at times. Be sure to tie down or take inside those outdoor Halloween decorations! Skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon with a few showers passing through. Rain that does occur will be light. Highs will top out in the middle 60s.
Skies will clear out this evening with winds settling down after sunset. Lows tonight will fall to the lower and middle 40s.
Thursday will bring sunshine in the morning followed by increased clouds for the afternoon. A few spotty showers are likely, but they will be very brief and light. While it won't be as windy, breezy winds remain at 10-25 mph. Highs will only reach the lower 60s.
Rather chilly air by early October standards will settle in Friday and last through the weekend with highs not surpassing the upper 50s. The good news is that winds will be much lighter during this period. Patchy frost is possible Friday night with middle to upper 30s. We would easily get colder if it wasn't for the scattered clouds that are forecast to remain. Our next best chance for rain will arrive Sunday. Improving weather is expected next week with increasing sun and temperatures reaching the upper 60s.