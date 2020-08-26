LIMA, Ohio - Intense heat and humidity will steal the show over the next couple of days, but a major pattern change arrives by the weekend.
Temperatures today reach near 90°, but the heat index should reach 93-97°. There will be a breezy southwest wind at 10-15 mph. A stray storm cannot be ruled out.
A similar forecast ahead Thursday, with an isolated storm or two during the afternoon. Highs again near 90°.
Storm chances will increase late Thursday night through Saturday morning, but coverage remains "scattered." The more substantial rain from Laura will stay to our south, while a front stalled just north of us will be the focal point for greater storm coverage. It is possible we find our area in-between these focal points for rain, meaning lots of dry hours Friday. Friday night football may see a few storms, but by no means a washout.
Widely scattered areas of rain and storms will continue working through Saturday morning, but that should exit with clearing skies during the afternoon. Sunny and fantastic weather for Sunday!! Temperatures will turn substantially cooler.
LATEST ON LAURA: The storm is strengthening rapidly, now a category 3 with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph. The storm is forecast to reach category 4 strength as it nears landfall tonight on the Louisiana/Texas border. Areas from Beaumont, TX east to Lake Charles and Cameron, LA are in the direct path of the storm. Storm surge forecasts are up to 15 feet for the western portions of Louisiana. Sustained winds near 130 mph will be possible.