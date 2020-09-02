LIMA, Ohio - As expected, rain overnight was very hit-and-miss. A narrow band of heavier rain briefly set-up from Van Wert to Ottawa, where 0.25" to 0.75" amounts were observed. Our rain chances moving forward remain very spotty through the day, and the forecast dries up for the late part of the week.
TODAY:
No need to cancel any outdoor plans, but keep the rain gear nearby as brief, spotty showers are possible. Much of the day will be dry. Temperatures will hover around 80° through the afternoon. We should see a bit more sun develop by the evening.
TONIGHT:
Dry and cooler conditions are expected as lows fall to the lower 60s. Patchy fog will be possible late, especially across our southern viewing area.
THURSDAY:
We will start the day with some increased clouds as a disturbance brings rain from Columbus to Dayton and points south. A stray shower or storm may skirt our southern counties, but by and large we stay dry. Skies should become partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s, but humidity levels will be fairly low.
FRIDAY:
Perhaps Friday earns the award for best day of the week, at least weather-wise! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with cooler air and very low humidity. Highs only reach the middle 70s along with a northwest breeze 5-15 mph.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND:
Sunshine continues for Saturday with comfortable conditions. A frontal boundary will approach the area Sunday and Labor Day bringing a small threat for storms, but at this time it appears most of the weekend will be dry.
Our next best threat for more widespread rainfall may arrive by the middle of next week. A unseasonable blast of chilly air will dive into the northern and western Plains, with some of that eventually spilling east by later next week.