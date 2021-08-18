A weak boundary has triggered a narrow band of scattered, slow-moving showers this morning near Lima to Findlay. Isolated showers and storms are in the forecast through the day, but there will also be a lot of areas staying dry. Where it does actually rain, localized heavy amounts are possible due to the slow movement of activity. Otherwise, there should be some partial sunshine developing by afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Fog is the other issue this morning, mainly for areas west. There are a handful of school delays as a result. A dense fog advisory is in place for portions of the area until 9AM.
Not much change in the pattern Thursday. Morning fog, partial afternoon sun, and random, localized showers and storms. Highs in the middle 80s.
The forecast turns sunnier for Friday and Saturday. A few stray storms cannot be ruled out, but the chances are low. Great news as the 171st Allen County Fair kicks off! Just plan on typical summer heat and humidity. A boundary could bring a slightly better chance for isolated storms Saturday night into Sunday, but it doesn't look to be a big deal.
The first half of next week brings a rather hot forecast with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Good news? There are indications of a rather strong cold front later in the week, possibly dropping highs in the 70s toward next weekend.