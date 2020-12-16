Snow is creating hazardous travel conditions this morning, thanks to temperatures below the freezing mark and cold ground conditions. Snow showers will continue through the day, with amounts easily between 1-2" by sunset. Isolated higher amounts will be possible. Roadway conditions may improve some this afternoon, but likely become slick again tonight. We expect snow showers to linger into mid-evening, then tapering off to light flurries. The bulk of the accumulation will be done by that point.
Light flurries will continue off and on for Thursday. This, in combination with the snow from today will mean additional slick spots on area roadways. Temperatures will warm just above freezing during the afternoon. Any snow amounts Thursday will likely be 0.1" or less.
Some sun and a warming trend works in Friday, then a weak system will bring light showers, possibly mixed with snow Saturday afternoon and night. Temperatures look too warm for any accumulation. The first half of next week brings back above normal temperatures. A strong cold front may bring colder air just in time for Christmas Eve/Day.