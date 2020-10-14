LIMA, Ohio - Our Wednesday is starting off chilly and dry with temperatures in the lower 40s. A rapid warm-up can be expected again today with afternoon temperatures reaching the lower 70s under a breezy south wind. Note: Fire danger will be elevated later today, so we strongly discourage any outdoor burning.
Breezy conditions will continue overnight, keeping our temperatures unseasonably mild. Expect temperatures between 55-60° waking up Thursday morning!
A cold front passes the area tomorrow with cloudy skies and a few light showers. A mid-morning high of 61° will fall into the 50-55° range during the afternoon!
Sunshine returns Friday and Saturday with a seasonably chilly air mass. Highs will largely stay in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. We are very likely to see widespread frosty conditions Saturday morning. Clouds will dominate Sunday as another cold front approaches. The area will see a few showers early next week with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. New data is trending much warmer by mid next week. We may even see a brief surge of 70s before another front arrives by the end of the week.