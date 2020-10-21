LIMA, Ohio - Very heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the area overnight, dropping 1-2" of rain. Watch for areas of standing water as you head out.
The rain will continue to diminish this morning, with dry conditions this afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate from the 60s now back in the 50s by noon, then rebounding in the lower 60s this afternoon. A few peeks of sun will be possible.
The front will lift back north overnight into Thursday morning. This will lead to a renewed chance for scattered showers after midnight through sunrise Thursday. Showers should quickly exit to the north Thursday morning. Clouds will give way to some afternoon sunshine, and temperatures will skyrocket. We are still expecting 77° by late Thursday afternoon!
Friday will begin warm and dry. A cold front reaches the area by late afternoon and evening, bringing a band of showers and storms. A few stronger storms cannot be ruled out. Rain is likely to have some impact on Friday night football.
Chilly weather returns Saturday with highs in the lower 50s, a complete 25° drop from Friday's highs. We should dry out Saturday. Unsettled weather returns Sunday-Tuesday. We could pick up another 1-2" during that stretch. Dry weather returns by next Wednesday.