After a dry and hot stretch of weather lately, storm chances return to the area along with a gradual cooling trend.
Our Wednesday is starting off hazy, humid, and dry. Rain chances remain low for the morning, then ramp up rapidly after 12PM. Mid to late afternoon hours should see the peak in thunderstorm coverage. These storms bring localized areas of intense rain. Gusty winds and hail could occur in the strongest storms, with the northern half of the area under the marginal severe risk. This means if severe weather develops, it would be brief and localized. Keep in mind, there will be areas that escape the storms and stay dry today. However, more than half of the area should see rain fall at some point.
Coverage of storms should drop back to isolated during the evening and overnight hours. Another muggy night with lows near 70°.
For Thursday, isolated showers in the morning will increase to scattered showers and storms for the afternoon (12-6PM) as the cold front moves in. Rain chances will decrease rather quickly during the evening hours. High temperatures will only hit the lower 80s, but humidity remains very high.
Rain totals through Thursday will vary greatly from one area to the next. Many areas will see at least a half-inch, with localized spots seeing 1-2". However, just like last week, there will be "gaps" in storm coverage leaving some areas much drier. The Lima area ended up in a "gap" last week, so here's to hoping we luck out this time.
Finally, Friday looks pleasant with highs only in the 70s! Humidity will also decrease. Skies are looking mostly cloudy, but rain chances are low.
There are still question marks regarding rain and storm coverage this weekend. At this time, it appears there will be dry periods for outdoor activities. A wave of showers could clip the area during the day Saturday. This will keep highs in the 70s. For Sunday, humidity and instability levels look to increase as a warm front lifts further north. Showers and storms are possible, but placement of the warm front and associated low pressure vary on the models. This makes all the difference regarding when/where storms are mostly likely. We should begin to see more agreement in the data by tomorrow, which should allow us to give a more confident outlook.