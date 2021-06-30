Highs on Tuesday surged in the lower 90s, and heat indices topped 100° for many areas! Cooler air slowly arrives over the next few days, with a dramatic difference in conditions by Friday!
Highs today only reach the lower to middle 80s, but the humidity will remain very high. Skies will be mostly cloudy to go along with scattered showers and storms. The highest threat arrives during the afternoon, but note some areas will escape the rain all day.
Scattered showers and an isolated storm will remain possible through the night.
Thursday is looking a bit drier. The front will push the majority of rain south of the area tomorrow morning, with pockets of isolated rain still developing during the day. A north wind will usher in more comfortable air with highs in the lower 80s and not quite as humid. We should squeeze in some sun as well.
Unfortunately, rain coverage will remain hit and miss over the next 36 hours. Localized areas will receive heavy rain, but there will be several spots largely missing out.
The forecast now appears to be totally dry by Friday and onward. This is perfect timing as you make plans for the holiday weekend. The air mass turns sharply cooler and less humid Friday into Saturday, all thanks to a north wind! Morning lows hit the upper 50s Friday and Saturday mornings, and highs for many only reach the 70s (75° Friday and 79° Saturday). The 4th on Sunday is looking hotter with highs now projected in the upper 80s.
Hot summer weather pattern next week. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90°. Some isolated storm chances are possible, mainly closer to mid-week.