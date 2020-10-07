LIMA, Ohio - We are waking up to a very mild morning with temperatures already in the upper 50s. Temperatures will head into the middle 70s by the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Expect a breezy day with westerly winds gusting up to 30 mph.
A wind shift will bring a cooler night with temperatures dipping into the lower and middle 40s by sunrise Thursday.
Thursday will be a fantastic day with lighter winds and sunshine. Highs will still warm close to 70°.
Temperatures will warm back up heading into the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 70s Friday and Saturday. We continue to advertise a possibility of showers Sunday as the remnants of Hurricane Delta track toward the southern part of the state. Our area looks to be on the far northern flank of that moisture. Another front will bring a shower risk by Tuesday, with an eventual end to the warm weather by later next week.
We continue to monitor the track of Hurricane Delta as new data brings the storm over nearly the same area that saw devastating impacts from Laura in late August. The storm is passing near Cancun, Mexico this morning as a category 2, after reaching category 4 strength yesterday. The storm is forecast to once again regain up to category 4 strength as it heads north over the wide open Gulf. Delta looks to make landfall later Friday afternoon over the Louisiana coast as a category 3 storm, putting wind speeds in the 111-129mph range. The Florida panhandle will escape the major impacts from this storm, but the Mississippi & Louisiana Gulf coasts look to see the biggest impacts from surge, wind, and flooding.