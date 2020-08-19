LIMA, Ohio - Our Wednesday is off to a great start with bright sunshine and cool, crisp air. Temperatures remain well below average today, but it will turn much warmer in the days to come.
There were a few outlying spots that briefly dropped into the 40s this morning! Highs today will top out in the middle 70s underneath a mostly sunny sky.
Lows Thursday morning will once again fall to the upper 40s to mid 50s.
A warming trend will commence Thursday, with temperatures reaching well into the 80s Friday and onward. We could approach 90° at some point early next week.
Gardeners, keep watering! Rain chances are rather slim over the next 7 days. The weekend brings isolated chances (especially south), but many backyards will miss the rain. At this time we will keep early next week dry, although some data does suggest very low rain chances.