LIMA, Ohio - We find ourselves in the midst of fantastic summer weather. Despite a very warm forecast for our Wednesday, we actually anticipate a cooling trend heading toward the weekend.
Southwest breezes ahead of a front will work to bring temperatures to the upper 80s this afternoon. This front may spark a spotty shower or thunderstorm in the northern part of the viewing area.
An ozone alert is in effect for Allen county today from 8AM-6PM. Here are voluntary measures recommended to limit pollution.
Expect an increase in clouds Thursday, holding down our highs in the middle 80s. A stray thunderstorm is possible, but many areas will remain dry. We will keep Friday dry with even cooler highs near 80°. A stalled frontal system to our south will keep the focus of rain and thunderstorms closer to the Ohio River through Friday night.
This frontal system is forecast to lift northward this weekend and bring an uptick in rain chances. Timing and coverage of the rain remains questionable from this distance. I would not change any outdoor plans just yet given some forecast uncertainty, but continue to check back. We'll see another front slide in Monday with scattered storms, followed by a dry forecast next Tuesday and Wednesday. We have not had a high below 80° since June 24th, and right now we are forecasting upper 70s by next Tuesday.