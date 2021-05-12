The area is starting off this Wednesday with cold temperatures in the 30s and areas of frost. Despite the cool conditions, the sunshine and lack of wind makes for a warmer feel compared to Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will max out near 61°.

Day Planner

The quiet weather pattern continues through Saturday, and temperatures trend more pleasant by the day. Highs should reach well into the 60s Thursday and Friday with minimal wind and a good deal of sunshine. By Saturday, highs will flirt with 70°! Lows will also trend warmer, with tonight being our final night in the 30s. A patch or two of frost cannot be ruled out. Beyond tonight, it will be too warm for any frost worries.

Weather Map

Sunday will bring increased clouds and the chance for a few showers or storms later in the day. The best rain chance appears to arrive Sunday night and through the day on Monday. The area may get a break on Tuesday. By mid to late week, it turns warm and increasingly humid with a daily chance for mainly pop-up afternoon storms.

7 Day Forecast

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!