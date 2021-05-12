The area is starting off this Wednesday with cold temperatures in the 30s and areas of frost. Despite the cool conditions, the sunshine and lack of wind makes for a warmer feel compared to Tuesday. Afternoon temperatures will max out near 61°.
The quiet weather pattern continues through Saturday, and temperatures trend more pleasant by the day. Highs should reach well into the 60s Thursday and Friday with minimal wind and a good deal of sunshine. By Saturday, highs will flirt with 70°! Lows will also trend warmer, with tonight being our final night in the 30s. A patch or two of frost cannot be ruled out. Beyond tonight, it will be too warm for any frost worries.
Sunday will bring increased clouds and the chance for a few showers or storms later in the day. The best rain chance appears to arrive Sunday night and through the day on Monday. The area may get a break on Tuesday. By mid to late week, it turns warm and increasingly humid with a daily chance for mainly pop-up afternoon storms.