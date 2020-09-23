LIMA, Ohio - Our incredible run of fantastic weather will continue for the rest of the week. It does turn warmer and even summer-like by the weekend, but the warmth will come to a crashing halt next week. That is when we could get a taste of late October-like air.
Temperatures will warm from near 50° at sunrise to near 80° late this afternoon. Humidity stays low along with mainly sunny skies. We will see a few more clouds toward the evening hours.
Noticeably warmer lows tonight as we only drop to the middle 50s by daybreak Thursday. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight.
Those clouds will quickly clear out leading to another sunny day Thursday. Sunshine again on Friday. Highs in the upper 70s.
The weekend outlook brings the 80s back into the picture. We will have a nice southwest breeze 10-20 mph to make things feel fairly comfortable. A front will cross the area Sunday leading to a thunderstorm chance, but much of the day it won't rain.
A second and MUCH stronger front is showing up by Monday night-Tuesday time-frame. This system will bring gusty winds to the region and drive in a sharply cooler air mass. Current data even hints at wind gusts reaching 35-45 mph on Tuesday. Breezy conditions will continue through the middle of next week with highs only in the upper 50s next Wednesday. We will have to break back out the "wind chill" maps! Get ready for a major change!