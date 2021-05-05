Expect cooler temperatures along with some sunshine on this Cinco de Mayo. Early day clouds will give way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to low 60s later in the afternoon. A brisk breeze of 10-20mph will add a chill to the air.
Expect a quiet night with mostly clear skies. Lows fall into the upper 30s by Thursday morning.
Thursday will start out dry, but a band of scattered showers will arrive by mid to late afternoon (3pm-8pm best chance). An isolated thunderstorm with some pea sized hail cannot be ruled out, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures should peak in the lower 60s just ahead of the rain's arrival.
With the cold pocket of air aloft, sunshine Friday morning will lead to bubbling clouds and a few pop-up showers by the afternoon. Highs only reach the upper 50s.
A chilly weekend is ahead with highs only in the 50s. Lows are expected to drop into the middle 30s for Saturday morning. Winds look to keep the frost threat minimal, but that will bear watching. Saturday now looks dry with partly cloudy skies. Rain remains possible on Sunday, but not a guarantee. New data is shifting the storm system further south, with our area on the far northern edge of the rain. If those south trends keep up, that could mean a drier outlook. Stay tuned as some forecast changes are likely.
The beginning of next week now looks quiet and quite chilly for May. A slow moderation in temperatures should take place through the week, but likely not breaking away from the below normal pattern until next weekend.