A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the area. Don't expect an all day rain, but rainfall coverage will peak late morning through early afternoon. Coverage becomes more isolated later in the day. A marginal severe risk is in place for localized wind and hail in the strongest storms, but most of the area will not see anything severe today.
Refreshing weather is on tap tonight as lows settle into the 50s with lower humidity. Thursday will be a very nice day with 70s, low humidity, and dry conditions.
Our next system will spread showers into the area after midnight Thursday night along with a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Friday will be an unsettled day with showers and storms, but there should be diminishing coverage of rain later in the day. Right now, any severe threat looks to be just south of the immediate area, but that could change if the system tracks any farther north. Highs could range widely from 70s in our far south to only the 50s north (62° for Lima).
The forecast for Saturday is trending cloudier and cooler with highs now forecast around 60°, considerably below normal. A shower or two could linger, but we will keep that threat low. It still looks very nice for Sunday and Memorial Day as temperatures will come back up.