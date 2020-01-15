Wednesday morning fire damages Lima home

The Lima Fire Department battled a house fire on the city's east side. The fire department got the call around 6:45 am Wednesday morning for a house fire at 1120 E. High Street. No one was at home at the time of the fire. Flames were seen on the outside of the home when crews arrived. Officials say the fired made its way to the interior of the home, and they were quickly able to put it out. The fire investigator was called in to determine the cause and origin of the fire, which caused roughly $15,000 in damage.
