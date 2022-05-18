Wednesday, May 18, 2022: A wet start to our Wednesday as a band of showers rolls through. Showers will be off and on today with another uptick in rain chances this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s, highly dependent upon coverage of rain.
Scattered showers will stick around this evening, but rain chances should move out closer to midnight. We'll watch for a patch or two of fog overnight with temperatures hanging in the low 60s.
Much better weather Thursday! After some scattered clouds and fog to start, skies will become mostly sunny. It will be warm and summer-like with an afternoon high in the lower 80s.
A warm front is due to arrive just before sunrise Friday. There could be an isolated storm along that. Once that heads north we should see a hot and humid day with gusty winds. Near record highs around 90° can be expected. A couple storms could sneak in later Friday night, but most of this action holds off until Saturday.
We'll likely see another summer-like day Saturday as a front slowly sags southeast into the area. A few showers and storms are possible in the morning, but the later portion of the day into Saturday night holds the greatest chance. We'll have the risk of strong to severe storms, so be sure to keep tabs on this forecast.
We could see a few showers linger Sunday morning, but a drying trend is expected during the day. It looks cloudy and sharply cooler with highs mainly in the 60s.
We stay cooler than normal Monday, then a warming trend toward midweek with high rain chances by Wednesday.