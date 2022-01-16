Wehri Family Band celebrates 50 years with a fundraiser for Freedom Square Memorial

A Putnam County band marked a major milestone by performing at a fundraiser to help get a veterans' memorial built. The Wehri Family Band has played off and on over the last 50 years, so when the idea came up for a fundraiser for the Freedom Square memorial in Fort Jennings, the family broke out the instruments to help. The crowd were treated to some square dancing, polkas and even some classic country hits. The Wehri Family were happy to help and have such a great crowd for their historic performance.
“Me and my sister and my brother, started playing music at home, and in the meanwhile, we started to get asked out in public and play and before we knew it we had a booking in Hicksville Ohio and that was 50 years ago yesterday,” says Elaine Wehri. “We knew that it was coming up and we said why not celebrate that, because that is a huge milestone for us.”
The Freedom square project was started about two and half years ago and thanks to fundraisers like the one, community donations, and some state money the $325,000 project is close to wrapping up and will be ready to honor those men and women who served in the U.S. military this summer.
“So far we have everything completed and inspected, other than final sidewalks and landscaping and we need to set a lot of our veteran memorial plaques and purple hearts,” adds Larry Streets with the Freedom Square memorial.
The goal of today’s fundraiser was $5,000. The Freedom Square is set to officially open during the annual Fort Fest.
