Welcome home, Katelyn Rose

It was a very special day for one Wapakoneta teen, as she was able to come home for the first time after spending nearly 150 days in a hospital.
From one end of Wapakoneta to the other, the streets were lined with people eagerly awaiting Katelyn Rose’s arrival back home. In January, she was involved in a serious car crash that left her severely injured.
Thursday was her first day out of the hospital, and her hometown gave her the warmest of welcomes. She was escorted through the streets by the Wapak Police and Fire Departments, and was waved on by the community that has had her back through all of her recovery.
Vanessa Mckercher, Katelyn’s sister says, “A lot of support. Unconditionally supportive.”
Stacy Music, Katelyn’s mother continues, “I couldn’t even explain the support we’ve had. This community has been amazing, and even people from all over have come and supported us. It’s been a journey, and it’s been one heck of a journey.”
Katelyn’s family says she still needs all the support and prayers she can get, as there is still a long road ahead for a full recovery. They say they are more than grateful for all the love shown to Katelyn and their family this far.