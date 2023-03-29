Well Grounded Café and the Ottawa community honors area Vietnam veterans with a special event

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - A coffee shop in Ottawa held a special event to honor area Vietnam veterans. Nathan Kitchens has more on why they chose this date and how the community showed support.
March 29th, 2023 marks fifty years since U.S. combat troops were pulled out of the Vietnam War. It's a day to reflect on our veterans, and Well Grounded Café in Ottawa held a special event to show their appreciation.
"When the guys came in, I mean, we love to hear their stories and we just wanted to do something to commemorate all the local heroes that we have in this town," stated Sandra Foreman, Well Grounded Café manager.
Local veterans gathered to tell their stories from war. Local students from Ottawa-Glandorf made the day even more special by the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a performance of Taps. The students say it was an honor to attend the special occasion.
"I enjoy doing it and we are both in the band so it's nice to be able to contribute our talent to it," commented Ty Verhoff, Ottawa-Glandorf student who performed Taps.
"It's a special honor to be able to do something like this that not everyone gets a chance to, be able to use our music to have a big impact on people's lives," said William Inkrott, Ottawa-Glandorf student.
Veterans say the appreciation shown today is a far cry from what American soldiers faced returning from Vietnam. It was a misunderstood war and some were faced with hostility.
"When you were off base, people would spit on you. They'd call you baby killers, and it was hard. It was very hard on a lot of veterans," said Stan Oren, a U.S. Navy veteran.
Over 58,000 Americans perished in a fight to slow down communism. These brave men and women deserve to be honored and are thankful that the viewpoint has shifted over time.
"They realized that we weren't really the radicals that they all thought we were you know. We did our job that we were asked to do," stated Dennis Hanneman, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran.
It makes home feel even better when you have a strong, supportive community.
"It's humbling for us. We are honored that people still care," added Oren.