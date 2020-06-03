Press Release from Allen County Sheriff’s Office: On Monday, June 1st, 2020, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a search warrant at 1148 Biscayne Avenue Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the residence, suspected cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and US currency were located. The resident, Cameron J. Rogers (DOB 12/27/1990), was taken into custody at the scene. Additional charges will be presented to an Allen County Grand Jury at a later date.
On Friday, May 29th, 2020, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a search warrant at 521 ½ N. Charles Street Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the residence, suspected cocaine, a firearm, and US currency were located. The resident, Anthony S. Brown Jr. (DOB 01/10/1990), was taken into custody at the scene. Additional charges will be presented to an Allen County Grand Jury at a later date.
On Thursday, May 28th, 2020, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a search warrant at 914 Tremont Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. During the search of the residence, suspected crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia were located. The resident, Terra N. Beachy (DOB 01/06/1983), was taken into custody at the scene. Additional charges will be presented to an Allen County Grand Jury at a later date.