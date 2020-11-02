MEDIA RELEASE 11/2/2020
*** 2 Unrelated Media Releases Below***
MEDIA RELEASE #1 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Friday, October 16th, 2020, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at 1701 Norval Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency were located. Charges will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury at a later date.
MEDIA RELEASE #2 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On Monday October 19th, 2020, the West Central Ohio Crime Task Force, assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, served a narcotics related search warrant at Travelodge 805 S. Leonard Ave. Room #241 Lima, Allen County, Ohio.
During the search of the residence, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and U.S. currency were located. All subjects found within the room were released at the scene. Charges will be presented to the Allen County Grand Jury at a later date.