West Central Ohio races and issues on November 3rd ballot

Whether you voted early or are waiting for election day, there is power behind every vote you cast in the November 3rd election.
Allen County voters will be deciding on the race for county commissioner between Beth Seibert, Norm Capps, and Dan Beck. Seibert was appointed commissioner this past summer by the Republican Party to fill the seat of the late Jay Begg, Capps is running on his experience of being long time Perry Township Trustees and former Allen County Sheriff Dan Beck also says his years as an elected official will help him if he is picked for the position.
As for other commissioners’ races, Hancock county voters will have to pick between republican William Bateson or Melissa Kritzell to fill Mark Gazarek’s seat who decided not to run again. And in Auglaize, Putnam, and Mercer counties, republican incumbents are facing challenges for their seat.
The Findlay City Schools are the only local school district going after new money in this election to help maintain services in the district. The three-point nine mil tax levy on the ballot this time is lower than the five-point nine mil levy rejected by voters in March and August of this year.
And eight local school districts are asking voters to renew tax levies to continue funding. Those are Perry, Spencerville, Ottawa-Glandorf, vantage Career Center, Celina City Schools, McComb, North Baltimore, and Van Buren.
Voters in bath township will be choosing if they agree with the Bath Township Trustees decision to create the 309 Overlay District, or not. The overlay district would allow developers to purchase homes along state route 309 between Saratoga Avenue and west of Devonshire drive and rezone the property commercial to build businesses. Some residents in that area put this issue on the ballot to overturn the trustee’s decision and keep the property zoned only residential.
As for other issues on the ballot, Allen and Auglaize counties will be voting to continue funding for senior citizen programs. The City of Van Wert is looking to create a charter commission, and the Brumback library is looking for continuous support from voters.
Your Hometown Stations will have the results for all of these races and issue and more during our election night coverage on Tuesday.