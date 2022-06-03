West Central Ohio residents continue to feel sting of high gas prices

The price of gas does not seem to be lowering anytime soon.
Various factors have led to the remarkable increase we have been seeing at the gas pump, such as a shortage of oil supplies, as well as the impact of the Russia-Ukraine War.
"The price of oil, in terms of a barrel, is not what it once was in March," said John Navin, Dean of the College of Business at Ohio Northern University. "We know that the demand has increased so much that gas prices for the foreseeable future are just not gonna drop."
It also doesn't help that the prime summer travel season has begun, meaning more people will be forced to accept those high gas prices in order to go on their pre-planned vacation.
"Until that really abates, or supply catches up, gas prices are going to stay where they are and they are probably going to go up even more because vacation season is just starting now," said Navin.
And residents across West Central Ohio are feeling the impact on their wallets.
"It's wear and tear on my bank account and car at this point," said Bel Mancuso, an ONU Student.
Mancuso is a student at Ohio Northern University but also works a job in Bluffton. She says traveling back and forth between her work and studies, is having a big impact on her finances.
"It's pretty difficult, and filling up my car is probably $45 now.... so it's pretty pricey for a college student," said Mancuso. "And I work about three times a week in Bluffton."
For those hoping that prices will see a decrease anytime soon, there is only bad news. Mavin says that prices will not be affected until companies expand their reserves and supply, as well as an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Once we see some additional exploration and additional supply come to the market... putting Russia back in its supply, especially in Europe, that will impact the price of a barrel of oil," said Navin. "Which will then lead to an impact the gas prices."
