West Central Ohio Safety Council discusses respirator use in the workplace

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Some industries in our area require their employees to wear respirators, and that was the topic at this month's West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting.
The keynote speaker was an industrial hygiene consultant with Safex, who works with businesses to create safer workplaces. The U.S. Department of Labor requires workplaces to have written procedures for respirator use if employees are exposed to harmful levels of dust or chemicals. Area business leaders learned how to enhance those procedures in place from providing the right type of respirator to fit testing properly.
"A lot of people get tripped up on voluntary respirator use. That's when an employee wants to wear a respirator just voluntarily without the company requiring it. There are still some requirements that the company has to follow to make sure that those employees are safe, even if they are not requiring it. That one tends to trip some people up sometimes," said Ashley Griesenbrock, industrial hygienist with Safex.
The next meeting on September 12th will feature Allen County EMA Director Tom Berger who will be discussing hazmat, weather, and bomb threats.