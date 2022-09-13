West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting focuses on cyber security

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council held their monthly meeting with today's message on cyber security.

The president and CEO of Tomorrow's Technology Today was the guest speaker and shed light on how easily anyone can fall victim to a cyber attack. The frequency of these attacks is on the rise and really took off during the pandemic. You may recall the global operations of Honda Motor Company were brought to a halt in 2020 all because of one remote worker on a VPN. Over 90% of cyber attacks happen from an e-mail link and hackers make the request urgent to encourage users to act on it.

