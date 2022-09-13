West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting focuses on cyber security

The president and CEO of Tomorrow's Technology Today was the guest speaker and shed light on how easily anyone can fall victim to a cyber attack. The frequency of these attacks is on the rise and really took off during the pandemic. You may recall the global operations of Honda Motor Company were brought to a halt in 2020 all because of one remote worker on a VPN. Over 90% of cyber attacks happen from an e-mail link and hackers make the request urgent to encourage users to act on it.
"The biggest thing that's happening is browsers. Somebody gets into the network and they go and they read the browser history, they read the browser cache and they're finding passwords. So if you logged into that American Express account and did it in the past couple of days, they go and they can see those passwords," explained Lisa Niekamp-Urwin, president and CEO of Tomorrow's Technology Today.
The West Central Ohio Safety Council meets once a month at Howard Johnson in Lima with topics every business can take to enhance safety. For those interested in joining the council you can contact Deb Katzenmeyer at 419-222-6708. For non-members, the fee is $20 which includes a breakfast buffet and networking opportunities.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!