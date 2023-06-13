West Central Ohio Safety Council meeting focuses on how to respond during an active shooter event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - With a jump in gun violence nationwide, the West Central Ohio Safety Council learned how to respond in an active shooter situation.
Their monthly meeting featured Allen County Sheriff's Deputy Damian Tibbs who gave area business leaders several strategies to increase the chance of survival in the event of an active shooter. Tibbs says it's not about being paranoid but being prepared. Workplaces with safety protocols for these situations repeatedly have less disastrous outcomes, and it becomes critical to learn quick actions that can save lives.
"One of the main things they can do is have a system of alerting everyone that there's a dangerous situation going on. And then have ways to take cover, doors that actually lock within the building. A lot of places aren't prepared for an event like this," said Damian Tibbs, Allen County Sheriff's Office deputy. "They have to understand that there has to be safe places within the building that people can escape to."
If your workplace is interested in receiving active shooter training, you can contact the Allen County Sheriff's Office at 419-227-3535. The West Central Ohio Safety Council meets monthly at the Howard Johnson (1920 Roschman Ave, Lima, OH 45804) with topics on safety and wellness in the workplace. For more information, you can call 419-222-6708.