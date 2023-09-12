West Central Ohio Safety Council talks about being prepared for disasters

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Central Ohio Safety Council learned how to better prepare for disasters that can strike at any time at their September meeting.
Allen County EMA Director Tom Berger was the keynote speaker and discussed preparations from tornadoes to flooding, hazardous materials, and bomb threats. Berger also discussed ways for businesses to develop a plan to maintain operations when disaster strikes. Technician Greg Adkins with the Allen County Regional Bomb Squad discussed procedures to take when responding to bomb threats. The goal is to raise awareness of factors that are the greatest risk to safety on a local level.
"September is National Preparedness Month, so what we're trying to do is to make sure that not only are the folks here at the safety council are prepared for what happens at home, but also at work. The key role for us on a daily basis is ensuring the public has as much information as possible to respond appropriately to all types of disasters, whether that be natural disasters or man-made disasters," explained Tom Berger, Allen County EMA Director.
Next month's meeting will focus on repetitive strain injuries that can happen at the office. The meetings are held at the Howard Johnson in Lima. For more details, you can call 419-222-6708.