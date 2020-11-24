West Central Ohio unemployment numbers fall in October

West Central Ohio unemployment rates fell for the month of October.

According to Ohio Job and Family Services, Allen county has the highest unemployment rate in our area at 5.4%, but Allen, plus Logan and Shelby counties had the biggest drop from September to October with a difference of 2.2%. Putnam county ranked second in the state for having the lowest unemployment rate with 2.8% and mercer was third at 3.0%.

The Ohio rate fell to 5.2% in October from 8.0% in September. The October number is a considerable drop from the high of 17.3% in April of this year during Governor Mike DeWine's stay at home order.

 

