West Middle School CTAG students spending time with preschoolers

West Middle School students in the Closing the Achievement Gap (CTAG) program showing a little love to a local preschool a week after Valentine’s Day.
The CTAG students bringing treats and taking the chance to spend some time with the preschool kids at First Baptist Church. The students take part in various activities throughout the year to strengthen social engagement and provide them with mentorship opportunities.
This program targets 5th through 9th graders in Ohio who are considered "at risk". The program gives students a unique chance to learn valuable life lessons that aren't always taught inside the classroom.
“We are here for mentorship and to play with them and teach them good stuff,” says Isaiah Cunningham.
“I can help them and make them do better then what I'm doing and help them achieve their goals,” adds Aenyron Strickland.
Following the time with the preschoolers, the students got their own treat back at West Middle School thanks to the school resource officer and K9 Scarlet.