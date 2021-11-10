West Middle School meets with community

West Middle School started a new program to engage with the community.
West Middle School created the Parent Involvement Engagement Community Exchange, or PIECE, and held their first event at Meat City Wednesday evening. The community was able to meet with the school's Resource Officer and the principal. The goal of each monthly PIECE Night is to help establish effective communication to ensure both the school and community are responsive to students’ needs and overall development at the school.
T.J. Winkler, Principal of Lima West Middle School said, “These events are just ways to get to know parents, let them get to know you, open those lines of communication so we can support their student while they are at school to help broaden the experience and make them successful while in school at West and in the future moving up to Lima Senior High.”
The next event will take place on December 1st at Vibe Coffeehouse & Café.