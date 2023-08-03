West Nile Virus found in Putnam County mosquitoes

OTTOVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The West Nile Virus has been found in a sample of mosquitoes outside of Ottoville.
According to the village, the Putnam County Health Department was notified that a sample taken on July 21st came back positive for West Nile. This is the first positive sample in Putnam County. The virus was already found in mosquitoes in Hancock County. There have not been any human cases of West Nile reported in the state. Ottoville is looking at doing mosquito fogging and reminding residents to protect themselves from getting bit.
You can read more about the West Nile Virus on the Ohio Department of Health's Website at https://odh.ohio.gov/know-our-programs/zoonotic-disease-program/diseases/west-nile-virus.
August 3, 2023 Press Release from the Putnam County Health Department: The Putnam County Health Department (PCHD) has been notified by the Ohio Department of Health that one West Nile Virus mosquito sample pool has been identified in the Ottoville, Ohio area. The mosquito sample was collected on July 21, 2023. Many Ohio counties experience West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes in the summer and fall months. This is the first positive sample identified in Putnam County during the 2023 mosquito collection season.
The Village of Ottoville Mayor, Ron Miller, has stated that the village is currently making arrangements to have mosquito fogging conducted as a result of West Nile Virus infected mosquitos being detected in the area.
Approximately 20% of people who become infected will experience symptoms which may include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, swollen lymph glands, and a rash on the chest, stomach or back. Symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after a person is bitten by an infected mosquito and symptoms can last for a few days to as long as several weeks. Less than 1% of infected people will develop severe illness.
West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the United States and is spread to people by the bite of an infected northern house mosquito, Culex pipens. The mosquito becomes infected after it has fed on an infected bird. West Nile Virus is not spread through coughing, sneezing or touching or handling infected birds.
The best way to avoid West Nile Virus is to prevent mosquito bites. Mosquito bites can be prevented by avoiding areas where mosquitos are present, but if you need to be in these areas wear an EPA-approved mosquito repellent and wear loose long sleeves and pants.
The public risk to mosquitoes can also be reduced by removing sources of standing water which mosquitoes use to breed. Common sources of household standing water include: old tires, plastic containers, pools, planters and pots, gutters, wheelbarrows, etc. Even very small amounts of water can be a breeding site for mosquitoes.
For more information regarding West Nile Virus please visit Ohio Department of Health’s website at www.odh.ohio.gov or the Center for Disease Control’s website www.cdc.gov.