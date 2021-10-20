West Ohio Food Bank brings together partner agencies for annual meeting

The West Ohio Food Bank touches bases with the agencies that are on the front lines of preventing hunger in our area.
Last year the annual meeting was held virtually, so the Food Bank was glad to see members of their over 80 partner agencies come together. The meeting gives them a chance to learn about grants opportunities and more about what they can expect in the coming year with food distributions. During this past year and a half, the food bank and their partner agencies have relied on each other and together have taken care of those who were in need during this pandemic.
“We have seen the need just grow,” says Jessie Roark, St. Mark UMC Resource Center. “To be able to think outside of the box and find new ways to be able to help them. It has been great partnering with the West Ohio Food Bank. We can call them if we need extra food if we have an extra group of people coming in that normally don’t need our services. It has been amazing to know we are able to help those in their time of need.”
“Well just like us they have been right there dealing with the clients and making sure that they all had food to eat,” says Tommie Harner, CEO, West Ohio Food Bank. “So, they have been increasing their hours, increasing the days that they served, or providing more food. So they have done as much outreach that we have and also we have patterned together to provide some of those community distributions.”
The West Ohio Food Bank serves eleven counties in our area.