West Ohio Food Bank encouraging the public to take action and help others during Hunger Action Month

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The West Ohio Food Bank is asking you to take a moment this month to help feed a person in need.
September is Hunger Action Month and local food pantries are encouraging people to think about hunger and how they can make a difference. The West Ohio Food Bank has 145 agencies serving 11 area counties, all working to make sure everyone has access to healthy nutritious food. There are many ways you can help in the fight to end hunger.
"Take part however they can. Just take a little time out of their month or their daily schedule to maybe donate, maybe be part of something at work where they can gather money, gather can goods, and then bring them to the food bank at the end of the month. Different ideas, there's so many different ways that folks can be a part of Hunger Action Month," said Jason Aldrich, communication and public relations manager at West Ohio Food Bank.
Friday is actual Hunger Action Day and people are encouraged to wear orange that day. Aldrich says they are always in need of volunteers at the food bank to help sort, box, and distribute food at their facility on East Kibby Street.