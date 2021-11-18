West Ohio Food Bank gets donation of canned beef just in time for Thanksgiving

While many food banks are struggling to get protein on their shelves the West Ohio Food Bank gets a special delivery.
Agricultural Co-Op AgCredit dropping off a donation of canned beef. The pallet of beef will provide 13,000 servings of meat to families struggling to get meals on the table. The food bank says the meat has come at a crucial time as proteins are getting difficult to get and being canned makes it a shelf-stable item. The company says they just want to give back to the counties they serve.
AgCredit Account Manager David White explains, “It’s been a really good year for farmers OK. Prices are up for corn and soybeans. They’ve had a bountiful year. Most of them have wrapped up with harvest and so we want to share the harvest this year as thanks.
Tommie Harner West Ohio Food Bank Executive Director adds, “We are seeing an increased number of individuals coming through our distribution lines and we’re trying to meet that demand by hosting more and more of these throughout our 11 counties. So, this is definitely going to be a blessing for us.”
Harner says the donation will be processed through the food bank and distributed as soon as possible.