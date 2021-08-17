West Ohio Food Bank holding a personal hygiene product drive

The West Ohio Food Bank is asking you to consider donating personal hygiene items for a collection drive.
The food bank has set up barrels at several area locations for the drive.
They're looking for shampoo, toothbrushes, deodorant, and similar items.
The drive was created after the food bank learned about the area's need for the items which they do not have in stock.
"We cannot get these many times through donations, so we’re always having to reach out and either purchase them or try to do drives like this to get those items," said Tommie Harner, chief executive officer of the West Ohio Food Bank. "Clients can’t use SNAP to get them and it is a necessity for everyone."
Donations will be accepted until September 20th. If you're interested in donating, look for the barrels that are located at the different businesses listed below.
The food bank will also be holding a drive-thru event on September 18th where you can also drop off your donations.
Participating businesses include:
State Bank - 930 W. Market St.
Big Lots - 2100 Harding Hwy.
Beer Barrel - All Lima locations
Superior Federal Credit Union - 1205 E. Kibby St.
Union Bank - All Lima locations
Dot's Pet Center - 3565 Shawnee Rd.
West Ohio Food Bank - 1380 E. Kibby St.