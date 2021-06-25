West Ohio Food Bank holds June food distribution event in Auglaize County Friday

Food was distributed to families in need during an event at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds.
The West Ohio Food Bank held their food distribution event for the month of June. Held at the fairgrounds, residents were able to stay in their cars as volunteers as well as members from the Ohio National Guard filled their trunks with food.
To receive food, residents needed to meet qualifications such as being over 18 years of age or older and having to be at or below 230% of the federal poverty guidelines.
The event was sponsored by the West Ohio Food Bank and Wapakoneta Saint Paul United Church of Christ.
You can visit West Ohio Food Bank Food Distributions Facebook page to get information on upcoming distributions.