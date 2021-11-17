West Ohio Food Bank keeping an eye on supplies as winter approaches

Amid many shortages throughout the United States right now, food banks across the country are facing potential issues in helping people, especially as we get closer to winter.
The West Ohio Food Bank says that they are keeping an eye on their supplies and have been working with their partners at the Ohio Association of Food Banks and Feeding America to get items in bulk at a cheaper price.
They also say that the generosity of the public does make a big difference in feeding people in need throughout the year: "They can either donate by holding a food drive but their family or business, or they can always donate financially," said Tommie Harner, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank. "For every dollar that we receive, we can provide up to six meals for individuals in need."
Donations can be dropped off at 1380 West Kibby Street in Lima, and volunteers are also always appreciated at the food bank.