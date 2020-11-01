West Ohio Food Bank offers new texting alert system

The West Ohio Food Bank is offering a new service to keep people informed.
People can text the phrase FOODBANK to 81257 to register for the text alert system. This will let people know when food distribution events are happening near them.
Those at the food bank say this is an easy way to help people stay in the know, especially as the food bank is helping more and more people.
"This is really another tool for us to use - we have our website, we have Facebook, we have Twitter, we have Instagram, we have the local news media to help us out, and just about everybody has a cell phone, has texting service, so it’s easy to sign up for this," said Jason Aldrich WOFB communications & public relations manager.
You can also check the West Ohio Food Bank's website for more information on food distributions near you.