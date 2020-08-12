West Ohio Food Bank receives Feeding America grant dollars

The West Ohio Food Bank getting another boost to assist people during the pandemic.
They just received a grant from Feeding America for $263,000. It is the third phase of the organization’s COVID relief efforts. The money will go toward equipment for the warehouse, additional food and grants to local agencies, and another refrigerated box truck.
WFOB Chief Executive Officer Tommie Harner explains, “It came at the perfect time. Our non-perishable food is really low right now. Our inventory is horribly low. We’re trying to see that boosted back up, so these funds are going to help with that.”
Harner says they are excepting donations that can be dropped off in their lobby. They also have a supply of masks in their front lobby for anyone who needs some.